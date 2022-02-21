KeyCorp Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $233.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $237.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,473,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

