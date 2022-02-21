Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,720 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 145,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

KRP stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $944.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

