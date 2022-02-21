Kin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $73.79 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00133894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00184950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.87 or 0.06897907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,717,204,746,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.