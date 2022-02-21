Kineko Hits One Day Trading Volume of $993.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Kineko has a market cap of $2.07 million and $993.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.08 or 0.06948087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,209.07 or 1.00047817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.