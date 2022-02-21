Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after buying an additional 376,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after buying an additional 1,640,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

