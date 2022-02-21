Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,321. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,917 shares of company stock worth $2,882,368. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,223,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,356 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after purchasing an additional 853,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

