Klaytn Tops One Day Volume of $82.06 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and $82.06 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,634,585,819 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

