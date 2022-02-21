KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,611 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 4.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,278,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,903. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

