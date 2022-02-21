KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 3,846 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.30. 82,772,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.