KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 1,626 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,973,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,367. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.82. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.