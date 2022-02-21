KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 5,120 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.60. 16,615,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,647,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

