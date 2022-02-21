Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0798

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $49.61 million and $2.76 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.00463649 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

