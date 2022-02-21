Klever (KLV) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Klever has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $70.51 million and $854,081.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.07 or 0.06965877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.08 or 0.99512040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

