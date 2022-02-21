Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0121

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 60.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,758.60 and $4.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

