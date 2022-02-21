Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after acquiring an additional 196,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,292,000 after acquiring an additional 59,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 175,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

