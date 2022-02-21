Komodo Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $64.87 million and $48.67 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00268925 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00074003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00086420 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002836 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,272,913 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.