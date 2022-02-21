Kopp Family Office LLC Acquires 259,450 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,450 shares during the period. Jamf accounts for approximately 8.5% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,367,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jamf by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,609,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,998,000 after acquiring an additional 392,850 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 over the last three months.

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 251,481 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.