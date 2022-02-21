Kopp Family Office LLC Has $86.14 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Kopp Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237,750 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for 34.2% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned 1.45% of NeoGenomics worth $86,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Stephens lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,256. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

