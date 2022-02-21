Kopp Family Office LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,898 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Mitek Systems makes up about 0.7% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $249,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,444. The company has a market capitalization of $651.62 million, a P/E ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.40. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $51,143.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.