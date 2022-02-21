Kopp Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kopp Family Office LLC lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 23.5% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned about 0.24% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $59,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,750,000 after purchasing an additional 144,289 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $93.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,650. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

