Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $411.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.90 million and the highest is $413.30 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Koppers.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
Koppers stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
