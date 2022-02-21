Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $411.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.90 million and the highest is $413.30 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.