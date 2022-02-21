Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KOS opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 942.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.