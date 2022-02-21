Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 704 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $41.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,332.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

