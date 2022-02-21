Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,650,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,063,231,000 after buying an additional 830,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,121,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

