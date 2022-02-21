Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

HD stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The company has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.74.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

