Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,114 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.93. 2,381,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

