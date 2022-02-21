Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,772,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

