Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,181 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $45,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $512.67. 2,154,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.91 and its 200-day moving average is $496.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

