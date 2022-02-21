Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,546 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,081,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,985,413,000 after purchasing an additional 122,703 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $5,842,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $467.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.