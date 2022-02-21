Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 19.9% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.51. The company had a trading volume of 80,001,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,657,555. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

