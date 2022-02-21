Kryll (KRL) Price Tops $0.76

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $28.87 million and $948,444.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00037847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00107822 BTC.

About Kryll

KRL is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

