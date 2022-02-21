K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.50

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.50 ($24.43) and last traded at €20.64 ($23.45), with a volume of 1888315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €21.03 ($23.90).

SDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.00 ($17.04).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

