Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $704,796.00

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $704,796.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

