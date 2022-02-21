Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 548,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,985. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

