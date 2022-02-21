Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $51.31 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.32 million, a PE ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

