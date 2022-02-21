Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 4,800.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock opened at 83.00 on Monday.

