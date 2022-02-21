Kusama Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $66.65 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $127.12 or 0.00343275 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.65 or 0.06925322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,062.60 or 1.00080191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00050428 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

