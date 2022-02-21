L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.60 and a one year high of $246.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

