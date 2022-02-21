Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Stock Price Up 5%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 208,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 50,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

