Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Stock Price Up 5%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 208,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 50,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBRMF)
