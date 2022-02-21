Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 10,732 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.54. 21,975,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,246,070. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

