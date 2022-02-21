Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 2,785 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 13.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

