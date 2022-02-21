Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 443 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN traded down $41.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,052.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,194.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,332.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
