Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 7,568 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,521,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,842,000 after acquiring an additional 99,678 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.03. 7,585,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

