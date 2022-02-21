Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campion Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,747. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

