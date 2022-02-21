Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. 35,626,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022,645. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.