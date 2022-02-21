Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

