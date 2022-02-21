Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.29 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.13. 4,850,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,597. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

