Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.13. 5,038,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.39 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average of $214.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

