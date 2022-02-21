Laffer Tengler Investments Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.2% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,210,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

