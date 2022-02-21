Laffer Tengler Investments Has $4.74 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.4% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.74. 6,359,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.22. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

